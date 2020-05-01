Kourtney Kardashian puts a follower who criticized the visual effectiveness of the product and of the son – 07/11/2019

Kourtney Kardashian does not want to know the opinions of others on how you create your children. After posting a picture of a small, It has 4 years old, playing in a rustic environment, she has had to bat to a follower who criticized it for the look and hair of the boy.

“She needs to cut his hair,” said a user identified as a tiffany615.

“And you need not to worry about the children that are not their own. He is a happy boy”, because of the Images.

On the other, the followers of Kourtney agreed with the response, and the look of It). “So be it. His hair is gorgeous, and I’m a little jealous, to be honest,” said one fan.

“My son had great hair up until the age of 15, and then decided to make a cut. I don’t know why people think that kids need to have short hair,” said the other.