Kristen Bell should revive ‘Veronica Mars’ in new episode – and More

The actress Kristen Bell in the role of Veronica Mars. This One’s Easy.

Your miss the good old days of the series Veronica Mars already, you can if you going. This is what the project creator, Rob Thomas, is already negotiating with the actress to Kristen Bell for the production of a new episode of the story. Participation in it is almost closed. However, the producers are scrambling to join the cast of the original.

With three full seasons between the years of 2004 and 2007, and Veronica Mars it tells the story of a detective in the youth, played by Kristen Bell, who has worked with her father. It was one of the girls in the popular of the school. During the day, to Be read with the routine of a student. Then, help your father in the business of private investigation, which operates in California, trying to figure out all the mysteries that arise in the community.

Watch the trailer: