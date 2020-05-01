Kristen Bell wearing gloves in the pool, for this strange reason

Kristen Bellwho ever said the news about the Frozen 2he talked about this strange “phobia” in an interview with the Jimmy Kimmel! Kristen you said that you have to wear gloves out in the pool due to an “illness”.

“I’d call it a medical condition, quite serious, not diagnosed yet-to-be discover that a lot of americans may be suffering from”said the actress.

It all started when her husband, Data Analysis Expressions (Dax Shepard. he shared a picture of Kristen wearing gloves on a hot summer day in the pool. According to the star, he feels sick with the feeling of his fingers wrinkled.

“If my hands are wet and I can’t play it on my bikini line, and on the other the skin if it is not the sun, but when Dax arrives, leaning in to me, and I say, ‘No!!!’. After the 11-year-old, he believes this is the best”revealed to her.