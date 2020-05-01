Kristen Bell’s “proud” of her husband for being sober for 14 years

Carolina Morais 04 September, 2018 at 13:14

Kristen Bell shared a post touching on the social networks as a way to celebrate 14 years of sobriety from her husband, Dax Shepard. “I’m so proud that I never have been ashamed of your own history.”

“The man who came to me in the photos at the wedding for crying too many tears of joy. It’s used in a portabebés for over two years, to show her daughters how to be adventurous. They held on to the dog for a period of eight hours in a day in which we had to take them down. I know how much you adoravas to take them. I know how much you played a part. And I know, because I have as much as you esforçaste to live without it.”

It’s just that Kristen Bell, begins to mark the 14 years of sobriety from her husband, Dax Shepard, tying together the message of the Instagram photos of a private family. “I will always admire your dedication. (…) I’m so proud that I never have been ashamed of your story, but you have shared very broadly, with the hope that it might inspire others to become the best version of themselves.”

And then, without further delay, the actress and 38-year-old finishes the post with a declaration of love. “I love you more than I ever thought I be able to love someone else. And I want you to know that I do. I can see how hard you’re working. You are a great example of what it is to be human. Happy 14.Th-anniversary-of-way.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been together for almost ten years and married for five of them. They have in common, the two daughters of Lincoln, for five years, and in the Delta of three of them.