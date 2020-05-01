Kylie Jenner buys mansion for over$ 200 million. Here are the pics.

–

In the dictionary, the word “great” should be accompanied by a photo of the Kylie Jennerhe saw the bb? That is, according to the web site TMZthe business ended up investing a small fortune in the purchase of a house in California. Ky. made a cash payment of approximately$ 206 million for the purchase of the property. As it should be!

The publication reports that the the 1.426 square meters, and the construction is similar to that of a resort. It will be what it would accept as a guest, then what? Lol

In the rooms, they are: a professional kitchen, a screening room in the open air, in-house movie, bars, a games room, a gym, a basketball court, and the list goes on…

View this post on Instagram Go ahead and add “real estate mogul” to the Case Jenner”s already impressive CV! 🌴🏡🌴 The youngest and the richest, the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has purchased a new luxury compound in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of LA, for $36.5 million. We’re told the price was “a steal” as the original asking price was $45 million. The 19,000-sq. ft. the resort-style compound is brand new and features four separate houses, 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a grand pool and 20 parking spaces, and a guardhouse. 🕵 🏻 ♂ ️ , What else? Her family and friends can watch their favorite programs via an outdoor projection screen, OR an indoor home theater. 🎬 The home also features multiple bars and gamerooms, a gym, and an all-star, a sport court with pickleball, and basketball court areas. Jenner is currently living in a $12.5 million home in Hidden Hills, and also owns a $13 million investment property in Beverly Hills with on-again-off-again love, Travis Scott, as well as a vacation home in Palm Springs, california. I can’t Keep Up!!!” 📸: Holiday inn. #VandyPopRealEstate. . . . #vandypop #dailydish #kardashian #pop #omg #kuwtk #celebrities #celebs #news #realitytv #show #performing #celebritynews #entertainment #karjenner #kyliejenner #kyliecosmetics #mogul #billionaire #holmbyhills #losangelesluxuryrealestate #cali #hiddenhills #beverlyhills #californialuxuryhomes #realestate #residentialrealestate #palmsprings #compound The post is shared by VANDY’s POP 🍿 🎬 🎟 🎶 📺 (@vandypop on Apr 24th, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

All the photos are breath-taking, isn’t he? Love it!



