Last Christmas: Emilia Clarke laughs, and he falls in love with the trailer of the comedy for the holidays – News from the movie

The film first premiered in the month of November.

Emilia Clarke is ready to understand the spirit of christmas, the first trailer for the comedy “Last Christmas”.

Driven by the Idea of the hand of Henry Golding (Rotten Rich people, A Small one, Please), Emma Thompson, and Michelle Yeoh, the film follows the story of Kate, a young woman who works as a ‘helper of Santa Claus’ in a shop the theme of christmas, although it may not be the person who is most excited in the world to date. When they don’t (Tom Golding), who seemed to be able to become a reality, according to the boy, he sees through all the walls that she has built.

Directed by Paul Feig, and the screenplay co-written by Thompson), “Last Christmas” it is described by the filmmaker as “a love letter to London”. He said, “the project touches on the background on the issues close to the heart of the [George Michael]and he received the blessing from the singer while he was still alive.”

Check out the trailer above. “Last Christmas” it hits theaters in brazil in November 28th of this year.