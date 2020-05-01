Margot Robbie asked often: “do you Think that my members are my boss’ – 15/01/2020

Margot Robbie spoke to Glamour about those times when you are faced with sexism in the film industry, especially when it was producing, by means of the foundation of the LuckyChap Entertainment.

The star of the Birds-of-Prey, which comes to cinemas on the 6th of February, he gave a sample routine that you have lived many, many times. “When people come up to us and [os produtores] with out a doubt, even though it’s me who has to answer to, they ask my partners, who are men,” he said.

“Well, then, sometimes, they just have to say, ‘well, in truth, anyone who has that answer it’s call-up notice, you should ask her.’ It is a social construct, with which we were created. And I think it’s interesting to see how this is changing gradually, and now people are trying to be more aware of it,” he said.

“I think that the people who want to embrace the idea of equality. I think they might be about to get a little shell-shocked to learn that they have not done this before, or who have committed wrongs in the way of the unconscious,” he said.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a scene from the Birds-of-Prey Image By: Handout/Allmusic

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, a co-worker to travel from the right to Know, in the Birds of Prey, also spoke to the magazine about their own experiences with sexism. “I like to say that I am a professional person. Don’t claim a lot of things, you just show up and do my job,” he started it.

However, I did have a situation as in the last film that I was making her uncomfortable. I don’t feel good about the way the scene was being shot, so I spoke to the chief and we moved. So, when I heard a member of the technical team, talking about some m*** * * the offensive on me,” he said.

“So, I thought to myself, ‘oh My God, if I were a man!’. All the guys I’ve been working with are what I did every day, several times a day. For the most part, there is no request that is out of the ordinary, there’s only one detail that they hit with the head. It’s totally reasonable,” he said.

Winstead says she spent a “wake up women” since the rise of the movement to #MeToo, that is the denunciation of cases of sexual harassment in the labour market, including in the street.

“No one taught me how to use my voice to defend myself, say what I am thinking. My education has been about following the status quo, how to be polite, and make sure that everyone in the world loves you…. It was hard, as an adult, to figure out how to advocate for myself,” he said.