Natalie Portman is going to give you a little representation of a web platform – Today

The MasterClass, an education company online, which makes it possible to learn from the best in the world, announced today that it is the first online class of the actress and Oscar-winning Natalie Portman is going to take place exclusively via the platform and it will be available in www.masterclass.com/np.

Natalie Portman is going to be sharing with the students his unique approach to the representation that it had perfected over the years. Students can sign up for the class, with unlimited access, for a one-time purchase of $ 90. Also available is an annual pass that allows you to attend all of the classes that it offers.

“It’s exciting,” said David Rogier, and is co-founder and chief executive officer of the master class. “She approaches each role with a ferocity and artistry that you just simply make it one of the best actresses of her generation, and she did so without a formal vocational education. The class immerses itself in the art, such as any of the other – to teach you how to build a career in the world of acting, ranging from the mapping of the characters, dialect, and how to behave in the set and in front of a green screen. The class will blow you away”.

Natalie Portman to save the class to the master class credits: MasterClass

Natalie Portman is one of the most famous and versatile actresses, has appeared in over 40 films during his long career. After that I started when I was eleven years old, Portman made her debut on the big screen in the 1994 film “The Professional,” and went on to hone his craft through a lot of work in a wide variety of genres – narrative, historical, and psychological horror. sci-fi, drama, action, and comedy. Portman won the pre-eminence of the world in 1999, when she played queen Amidala in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films.

“To represent, is a joyful experience. It is an act of empathy, and fun,” the actress said. “Each and every person should be free to be creative, to try new things and make mistakes. This is what I’ve learned so far. In this tutorial, I am going to share with you what I have collected for more than 25 years as an actor – things that have worked for me, and things that I have seen work well for others, and the things that I’ve discovered”.