New pics from Free-to Guy,” he says of the characters of Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, TaikaWaititi and Joe Now

Ryan Reynolds is starring in “the Free Guy: Taking Control,” on the role of a character is not playable, you discover that you are living in an English translation. The film features Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, and Joe, Now in a cast. And while the film is not enough, new images from the film have been revealed in the new issue of TotalFilm. Reynolds talked about the film and went back to compare and contrast the film with the “Back To the Future” in a new interview.

The photos give you a look at the main characters in the film. The first image shows Reynolds in the role of a Guy making a face of surprise. Check them out below:

As this figure shows, the Molotov Girl is the avatar for Milly, one of the developers who created the code, which helped a Guy to become mindful, played by Jodie Comer. Check them out below:

And finally, here’s a picture showing the character of Taika Waititi, and Joe Keery the course of a conversation. Check them out below:

Recently, it was revealed in the excerpt, unprecedented in the long, it shows the main character drinking coffee in the morning to the sound of Mariah Carey.

“I was just trying to make something that looked like what I felt when I watched ‘Back To the Future’ for the first time. I wanted to make something that looks like you’re entering a world of make-a-wish and the possibilities for the future – a world that is kind of funny, but the stakes and the heart of the real,” he told the magazine.

Previously, ms. Reynolds stated that the “Free Guy” is his favorite film of the front, including the “Deadpool”: “a‘Free Guy’ was a script that we all love. It had comedy, it had action in it, and we knew that we wanted to do From the Back to the Future of this generation.”

I love this cover of #FreeGuy rt @totalfilm. This is my favorite movie of all time, which I did. Just a bundle of absolute joy. #JodieComer,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The film tells the story of Guy, a game-player, who comes to realize that his life is a part of the game. From then on, he begins to act like a hero while trying to save the game for Free in the City to be shut down by its developers.

While the movie had the release pushed back to December 11th.

