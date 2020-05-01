New Rolling Stone · * Who is Jack’s Wife, and the child is not known, but it very much looks like Johnny Depp

The second child, the actor decided not to pursue a career in the artistic as in the rest of the family

In addition to the actress and model, Lily-Rose, Johnny Depp he also had a son by the artist Vanessa Paradis, John “Jack” Christopher Depp IIIthe member of the family, Wife is little known by the mass media that has chosen to live a life away from the spotlight.

At the age of 18, the young woman is not looking to invest in a career, and prefers to remain reserved in regard to one’s personal life. Although a number of different choices, style of life, he is respected by his family, especially by her older sister, with whom he maintains a close relationship.

However, the Jack you already made a brief cameo appearance in the film Yoga Hosersfrom 2016, on the side of the family. The film did not have a good performance in the film industry, and, most likely, had a profound influence on the choice of the son of the star of Hollywood to stay away from the show.

The other detail that draws attention to itself in the Jack it is the likeness of the physical with the Wife in the teenage years. On Facebook, the young man I have already posted a few pictures comparing it to itself, with old photos of his father, according to the web site The Things.

Even though you do not approve of some of the choices of Wifeas for the relationship with the Amber Heard, Jack it has a personality that is similar to that of the father. The two play the guitar, and invest in drawing and painting in his spare time.

The actor has also praised his son in an interview, and he said, “My son, Jackit has always been a designer, a very talented one. He draws very well.

In 2013, Wife the essence of the personality of the child to David Letterman“Oh my boy, Jackit is… very simple, moderate, and strong.

