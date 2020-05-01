New video: New Found Glory, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Half-Alive Bat For Lashes ” the Sound of

The New Found Glory it is the revival of the din with a Twilight in the music video for his cover of the “A Thousand Years”.

The band’s recently released disc From The Screen To Your Stereo-3which is full of versions of songs that made it big in the movies. In the performance of Christina Perrithe group is to incorporate all the actors in the film, and the result is hilarious!

Watch it below.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry released on Friday (09) to their new single In The “Small Talk”.

The track talks about relationships and has earned a lyric video it’s colorful and fun to play. Watch it below!

Perry has yet to confirm the release of the follow-up to The Witness (2017 at the earliest), but it seems that it is preparing to do so. In May, the singer released the first single “Never Really Over” — watch it here.

Ed Sheeran

Also, last Friday (9) Ed Sheeran he released the music video for “Nothing On You”.

The song is a collaboration with the the song uk Dave and the singer from the argentine Paul, Londraand it is the last album of the artist No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Watch it!

Half Alive

The Half Alive just released Now, You Do Not Need Toyour debut album.

To promote the work, the band has released the video for the single “ok, ok.”who do you see at the bottom.

Bat For Lashes

On the 6th day of September, Bat For Lashes he releases the concept album The Lost Girlsand has just released a clip of as conceptual in its own right.

It is about the music “The Hunger”plus a new single from the album. Watch it!

Jay’s Sound

He also releases the new album soon Jay’s Sound.

Anak Ko it arrives on the 23rd of August, and one of its singles, it is “Nighttime Drive”that has just been given an official video.

Check it out!