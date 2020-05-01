Photo. Kourtney Kardashian’s love life with a massage from the kids

Kourtney O he was pampered with a caring and loving gesture of the children, Penelope and Reign.
A little girl of seven years old, and a boy of four, they did their very best to let your mother relax with a massage treatment. For a moment, it came to prominence in the Instagram the advantage and let the fans enternecidos.
“It’s so expensive. You have the best in kids”, “What lucky“and you Are “cute” have been some of the reactions.
I love a good massage” @poosh
