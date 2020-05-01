Photo. Kourtney Kardashian’s love life with a massage from the kids

Kourtney O he was pampered with a caring and loving gesture of the children, Penelope and Reign.

A little girl of seven years old, and a boy of four, they did their very best to let your mother relax with a massage treatment. For a moment, it came to prominence in the Instagram the advantage and let the fans enternecidos.

“It’s so expensive. You have the best in kids”, “What lucky“and you Are “cute” have been some of the reactions.

I love a good massage” @poosh A publication is shared by the Kourtney O (@kourtneykardash4 Dec, 2019 at 11:17 am PST

Should be noted that Alone, and It is the fruit of that relationship has been passed down from Kourtney O Scott Disick. The union was born a Mason, nine-year-old.

Read more: more and more of the like! Kim O share selfie with the North-West