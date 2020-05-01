Robert Downey Jr. recalls the controversy on their own in a clap of Thunder, Tropical

Robert Downey Jr. he recalled the controversy about his role in the movie Thunder, Tropical. Directed and starred by The Ben Stiller Showthe production follows a group of actors shooting a movie, the end of the war when they are sent to a real battlefield. In the long -, Downey, Jr. living as Kirk Lazarus, an actor, white, who underwent a surgery of the skin, in order to interpret the command Sergeant Lincoln Osiris, a black man.

In a recent interview with a podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience’, he commented on the use of the their ownname is used when white people paint themselves in the face for the “fantasy” of a black person, an act, which carries a connotation of being racist. The actor revealed that initially he was excited about the project, what would be his next film after Iron Man, but then he realized the absurdity of the situation. However, in the discussion of the “limits of art”, which meant that I changed my mind:

“I may be dark for the summer, in my mind, so there’s something in it for me…. Or do I hold fast to the nature of the insane hypocrisy of autocentrada of the artists, and what do they think about what they can do in that regard.”

It reminded us of the dedication of the The Ben Stiller Showwho compared it to the great directors such as Charlie Chaplinand found that most of his friends approved of his performance:

“Ben, who is an artist, and the director’s masterful, it’s probably closer to Charlie Chaplin than I had seen in my life… he knew exactly what he was his vision for it. It’s carried out. It was impossible for it not to turn into a nightmare on the offensive in the form of a film. 90% of my black friends were ” dude,that was awesome’”.

When asked about the other 10%, he replied: “couldn’t disagree with them, but I know where my heart is. Don’t let this be an excuse to do something out of the time and place, but for me, it was how to put a condom on… And I think I have Branquelas came out shortly after, and I loved that movie, so…”

In the end, Downey Jr reiterates that it is the intention of the project was to touch on the skin. “Thunder, Tropical rain, was about how wrong it was, and I saw it as an exception.”

The more recent work of Robert Downey, Jr. this is the story of a Dolittlewhich comes to cinemas on the 20th of February of 2020.