Robert Downey Jr speaks out on role in a controversial move in a clap of Thunder, Tropical

In today’s day and Robert Downey Jr is one of the most famous actors and highest paid in Hollywood, having established his name in the cinematographic universe of Marvel, however, soon after taking over the Iron Man suit for the first time ever, he has agreed to participate in the series Thunder, Tropical playing a character that is controversial and even after 12 years.

In the production of Ben Stiller, Downey has lived in the are also the australian actor Kirk Lazarus, who undergoes a surgery in order to change “color” to darken the skin and play a black character in a film from the war. This approach is well-known in the west as “the blackface”, and it is considered to be extremely offensive.

In a new interview with podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to promote his latest project, Doolittle, Robert looked back on his choice and stated that they did not repent: “My mother was horrified. When Ben called me up and said, ‘Hey, I’m working on something’ – I don’t think Sean Penn is not accepted, or something like that. Possibly for the better. And I thought, ‘this Is, I’m going to do it, and I’m going to do after the Iron Man’. So, I started to think, ‘This is terrible’.”

The question of the social

“[…] I can’t lift this hypocrisy and narcissistic artists, and what they think about what they can do. […] 90% of my black friends would say, ‘man, this is great!’, and I can’t disagree with the other 10%, but I do know where my heart is. Thunder, Tropical, it’s about how wrong it is to own one, so I’m not an exception.”

According to his view, his performance has opened the discussion on the issue in Hollywood, which continues to the present day, with actors and actresses white, assuming the character of other ethnicities, and other differences, as has been the case for Scarlett Johansson’s under The Watchful of Tomorrow, Ghost in the Shell, among others.

Grew up watching movies instead of playing in the street. Huge fan of going to the movies by myself. Reviews, and news on the world of entertainment.

Comments