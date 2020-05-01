Rolling Stone magazine · Britney Spears finds a costume from Baby One More Time, and the fans are going crazy

Britney Spears he has published on last Thursday, the 27th, a photo on Instagram that the pop star re-creates the look of the iconic paper clip “iconBaby One More Time“launched 20 years ago.

The singer first appeared wearing a mini-skirt plaid, and a white shirt knotted at the waist, and the fans went insane as I look back on the hit. The photo has received more than 167 cured in under an hour.

See the picture below:

Recently, there was a record released by a british newspaper The Daily Mailin what is revealed to you some of the info about the flare-up of a singer, in 2008.

In addition to this, in an interview, ” his agent, Larry Rudolph said the pop singer is not in the form of physical and mental, to prepare it for the show.

+++ From the Start of the Games: Drik Barbosa picks for the best of all time