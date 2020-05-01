Sandra Bullock’s debut ‘Box of birds’, and tells you what the real world is scary for a first Film

In the life of her new film, Sandra Bullock’s face to embark on a journey to try to save their children from a perceived threat, invisible, and able to embody the worst fears of the human beings. All of eyes wide shut is the only way to stay awake is not to see the world in front of you.

Sandra Bullock speaks on ‘Box of birds’ on the side of the Trevante Rhodes, in the VIDEO above.

Outside of fiction, however, it is impossible to ignore the fact. And that she sees it’s a scary time for any parent. That is, in the opinion of it, that is what has led us to develop works of apocalyptic, such as “Box of birds”.

Sandra Bullock at an event to promote the film ‘a Box of birds” during the Comic-Con Experience in São Paulo, Photo by Handout/Sign

“There is climate change, civil unrest, racism,… there’s a lot going on, and it seems that it doesn’t make you feel hopeful when you watch the news,” he says of the 1during his visit to Brazil to promote the film at Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, brazil.

The mother of two children, the actress and 54-year-old talked about one of his biggest fears in order:

“As a parent, you get scared to death when they see it, and when you are 30 years old, and their children can live in a world that is dry. I’m like: ‘oh My God, do I have to buy a land in some place to make sure that my kids will have water.”

This fear has helped you to find the tone of the protagonist, Malorie, she said. “The mothers have often been represented in a much more cute and cuddly in the movies. I’m not like that, I get in a panic for my own children. I have used it in the scene as well.” READ MORE: The beach house, Sandra Bullock is on sale for$ 25 million

“There was an energy to the physical, and then each participant had to express his greatest fears, and each one had a reaction to a unique, personal experience”.

Sandra Bullock at the ‘Box of birds’ — this one’s easy.

The winner of the academy award for the biographical drama “A dream come true” (2009) and is well-known for the heroes of the film melosos such as “Miss Congeniality” (2000), and “The proposal” (2009) Sandra appears out of the ordinary in the “Box of birds”.

Even though you have already been working on stories and mystery, such as “Premonitions” (2007), no activities will require a with horror as the physical.

She’s got to help a blind person to learn how to act without seeing anything — the characters spend a good portion of the plot tool. “It was frustrating and scary because I really don’t know if they would be face to face with a tree or something like that.”

“But of all the things that seemed negative, they were, in fact, necessary from the point of view of the public. If you’re just pretending not to be able to see it, it would be a film that is totally different.”

Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson in ‘a Box of birds’ — this one’s easy.

Of course, it has a few scenes that are worthy of videocassetadas on the set. “I trombei with your camera several times,” says the actress. The report is for laughing, and with a degree of envy of a colleague from the scene, Trevante Rhodes, (“the Moonlight In the light of the moon”), which, she says, to have dealt much better with the sale. READ MORE: the new series, with Steve Carell wins a date for his debut

“I’m a professional,” says the actor, playing by her side during the interview. “It’s been a fun experience, because I’ve never done anything like that before. But it was definitely a very, very, very difficult.”