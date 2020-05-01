Scarlett Johansson has changed with the death of the Black Widow in the Avengers: Deadline – News from the movie

Before, it was like Harry Potter… well I

The Black Widow it still is going to win the adventure of a solo, but it’s Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), he found his final, tragic, and heroic in Avengers: Ultimatum. You all know how it has made a great sacrifice, by throwing herself from a cliff to an Eagle the Archer (Jeremy Renner) to be able to the Jewel of the Soul. But did you know it could have been very different?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, ScarJo proved that, originally, the scene would have more action. “We were chased by creatures with the type Marketing (from Harry Potter). And I would think that the parents are never going to forgive ourselves for the appearance of those monsters. [Mudamos porque] we knew that we wanted to leave the audience with the weight of that loss and the shock of the situation.”

So the scene was re-shot after it, in order to generate a more emotional and less action. The result of this was seen on the big screen in 2019 at the latest, on the final cut of the directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Endgame (in the original), it ended up making the film with the highest box-office history, beating James Cameron’s Avatar.

Directed by Cate Shortland, The Black Widow came with Natasha Romanoff, returning to Russia, a meeting of old allies in the journey to the end of the program, the government transformed it into a killer — while at the same time, they face the mysterious villain’s head Coach. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O. T Fagbenle, and Ray Winstone round out the cast.

The Black Widow you have the premiere scheduled for April 30 in theaters in brazil. You already saw my analysis of the trailer and an exclusive interview with the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige?