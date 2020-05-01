Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, reveals that the film, Marvel is going to surprise the fans

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow from the Marvel comics, it ensures that the film of the soil, the heroine has all it takes to turn over high among the fans. The hollywood actress has described how the film is different.
Because of these characteristics, In many fans to imagine a film aimed purely for the action. But Overall, the Film, the actress commented on how the Black Widow it may come as a surprise to all of you.
“One of the themes of the film is the family. What is a family? How does this set us apart? As the last in the set? As a family – no matter who she is, who we are, for better or for worse?”, he declared to the star. And with that, Black Widow should be able to explain the reason that it does In say on the Upcoming Deadline that you don’t have a family. “The idea is to give In to a family drama is something that is unexpected. I had to open my head up to where it was going to be, because it has been a great change in the tone,” said Scarlett Johansson. Forget about the Avengers: Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, will be the introduction of the X-Men
The cast of the Black Widow has Scarlett Johansson (the Avengers: Ultimatum), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Rachel Weisz (The Favorite), and O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid”s Tale). The film will be directed by Cate Shortland. In the film, Marvel is set between Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War. The Black widow doesn’t have a date for the debut because it has been delayed because of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).
