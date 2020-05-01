Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, reveals that the film, Marvel is going to surprise the fans

“One of the themes of the film is the family. What is a family? How does this set us apart? As the last in the set? As a family – no matter who she is, who we are, for better or for worse?”, he declared to the star.

And with that, Black Widow should be able to explain the reason that it does In say on the Upcoming Deadline that you don’t have a family.

“The idea is to give In to a family drama is something that is unexpected. I had to open my head up to where it was going to be, because it has been a great change in the tone,” said Scarlett Johansson.

