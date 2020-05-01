Selena Gomez releases the clip for ‘Feel Me’ written on the show; watch it

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
8


‘Feel Me’ is a track from the special edition of the drive ‘Revival’ in 2015

Play/YouTube‘Feel Me’ is a track from the special edition of the drive ‘Revival’ in 2015

Selena Gomez released this Thursday (5th) in the music video for “Feel Me”, a song from the special edition of the album, “Revival”, by the year 2015.

The video was recorded at a concert of the singer’s tour in support of the album, which has gone through various parts of the world, including in Brazil, in 2016.

Watch the clip below:

After the “Revival,” and Selena Gomez went five years without releasing any album. The fast was broken with a “Rare” album, which was released in January of this year.



READ MORE:  The Strokes releases The album “The New Abnormal” and after a seven-year
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here