Selena Gomez releases the clip for ‘Feel Me’ written on the show; watch it

Selena Gomez released this Thursday (5th) in the music video for “Feel Me”, a song from the special edition of the album, “Revival”, by the year 2015.

The video was recorded at a concert of the singer’s tour in support of the album, which has gone through various parts of the world, including in Brazil, in 2016.

Watch the clip below:

After the “Revival,” and Selena Gomez went five years without releasing any album. The fast was broken with a “Rare” album, which was released in January of this year.