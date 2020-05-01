Selena Gomez turns into a doll for the new version of the music video for “Boyfriend”

Soniya Jaiswal
Selena Gomez has released a brand new music video for the song “Boyfriend” track from the deluxe version of the album is “Rare”, which was released recently on the digital platform.

In the production of the alternative, that it was done with stop motion animation, Selena transforms into a man and re-creates all of the scenes from the original clip. The result was very creative!

You can Compare the videos:

Selena Gomez announces the release of a deluxe edition of the album is "Rare", with previously unreleased tracks

Selena Gomez attends to the request of the fans, and it features the music and rare "Feel Me"

READ MORE:  Selena Gomez on the cover of Dazed, and so on to the pictures of the week
