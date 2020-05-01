Sophie Turner’s critical influencers for the promotion of a dubious

Sophie Turner did a harsh critique of the influencers ‘promoting violence’ products, which can be very harmful to the health of millions of young people who are following them.

The star of ” Game of Thrones criticized all of these influencers for the ‘lack’ of advertising products of dubious efficacy, and worst of all, it can affect the health of the people who use it, and it has released a video full of sarcasm.

“Today, I’m going to take the kind of powder or whatever that you put in the tea. Basically, what they are able to do it, you have to go to the bathroom to throw up in your brain. I really don’t I have to promote them to the front of the women, the youth, or anyone else, but I don’t give a damn, because they pay me money to do it. Such is the life of ‘the driver’!”, said Turner in the video communication.

As it turned out, the publication received thousands of comments.

It was a way for her to admit that she is fed up with all the ‘influencers’ that they use on their channel on YouTube, profiles on Instagram and earn money for promoting products that aren’t good for your health.