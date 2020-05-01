‘Star Wars’ Natalie Portman says she was upset by the criticism of his film in the franchise Who

+



Natalie Portman he revealed to the magazine The Empire it has suffered much criticism, the films in the franchise Star Wars: Clone Wars which you have participated. In the second trilogy came to theaters, which is formed by the The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and The Revenge of the Sith In 2005, she was only 16 years old when he began to interpret Padmé Amidala, mother of Luke Skywalker and princess Leia Organa, in an interpretation that was criticised by the public and the critics.

“It was a difficult one. I felt bad because prior to the release of the first movie, people were so excited to have a new chapter of the Star Wars: Clone Warsand then they get disappointed a lot,” he told Her, remembering how he was depressed much of the time. “Not to mention that I was at an age where I couldn’t understand that it couldn’t be avoided. When there is so much anticipation over a movie that is impossible not to be disappointed,” she said.

She reminded us that it is more than 10 years after its last involvement in the franchise, the perception of the sun changed, on the part of the fans and by the critics. “From the perspective of the time, the films were re-evaluated by a lot of people, and some people really love them right now,” he said. “There’s a group of hungry people, that is to say that they are the best part of the franchise! I don’t have the perspective enough to say”, garatiu of the show.

