Stunt doubles for Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves disappoint the fans

In Hollywood, the job of a stunt cannot be over-estimated. They are the ones who make it possible for one of the most impressive action scenes, and a lot of fans claim that the achievement of the professional ought to be as celebrated as those of the actors and actresses.
A lot of people believed that the stunt doubles will always look like the performers to whom you help, but this is not always the case.
Long before the director of the franchise, John Wick, Chad Stahelski, was well-known as one of the stuntmen, the most competent in the world. It was thus that he met Keanu Reeves, and working with the actor since 1993. The outside of the canvas, the two are very close friends.
Eunice Huthart worked as a stunt double for Angelina Jolie in the movie of the actress with the biggest action sequences. A professional, he participated in his Sra. Smith, Tomb Raider, Maleficent, and Salt. An extremely well-known in the world of stunt doubles, Eunice has also coordinated with the artists in the film, the most recent of the Star Wars universe. In the world of stunt doubles, and the fact that the men put on the action scenes of the female characters isn't exactly a new development. Although in the past few years, the space doubles women has grown, some studios are still opting for the men and for the scenes for the most dangerous. Diego, the War has been the stunt double for Penelope Cruz in Zoolander 2. Daniel Arroyo was not the stunt double for Jennifer Lopez in a movie, but a music video. In the music video for the single "Follow the Leader" de Wisin and Yendel, Many engage in dangerous maneuvers in Parkour. In fact, the scenes that have been written by the athlete, Daniel Arroyo. Did you know that Andrew Garfield had the 3 parts I-iii differ in the spiderman movies? One of them was Ilram Choi. In addition to being Korean, a stunt man is 9 years older than Garfield.
