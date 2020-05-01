Tabloid lies about the alleged romance by Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper, points to the site to check

Ed Herrera via Getty Images Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the popular presentation of the music is Shallow at the awards ceremony of the academy awards in February.

An alleged affair between the actor Bradley Cooper, singer Lady Gaga, who star in the film A Star Is Born (By 2018), it is one of the topics most talked-about social networking on Monday (the 15th). The information that has been published in the journal of american gossip, In Touch. According to the handout-seeking, the so-called married couple would be living together in the house of the Cooper in New York city.

In the meantime, the site Gossip Cop, which has been there since 2009, and makes the offer to celebrity news, it tells you that the news is false. “The people that are connected to the two also confirmed that he and Gaga are not involved romantically; they’re just close friends,” reports Gossip Cop.

By the way, the journal that you are keeping the conversations on the internet, we’ve already published a couple of weeks she is pregnant and Cooper — a piece of information that has not been confirmed by the star.

This is not the first time Lady Gaga has faced rumors about her pregnancy. In march, she brushed off the rumors, asserting that she was “pregnant,” from her new album.