Tabloid lies about the alleged romance by Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper, points to the site to check

An alleged affair between the actor Bradley Cooper, singer Lady Gaga, who star in the film A Star Is Born (By 2018), it is one of the topics most talked-about social networking on Monday (the 15th). The information that has been published in the journal of american gossip, In Touch. According to the handout-seeking, the so-called married couple would be living together in the house of the Cooper in New York city.
In the meantime, the site Gossip Cop, which has been there since 2009, and makes the offer to celebrity news, it tells you that the news is false. “The people that are connected to the two also confirmed that he and Gaga are not involved romantically; they’re just close friends,” reports Gossip Cop.
By the way, the journal that you are keeping the conversations on the internet, we’ve already published a couple of weeks she is pregnant and Cooper — a piece of information that has not been confirmed by the star.
This is not the first time Lady Gaga has faced rumors about her pregnancy. In march, she brushed off the rumors, asserting that she was “pregnant,” from her new album.
In fact, rumors of a romance between Her and Cooper have grown up after the introduction of the song Shallow in the last ceremony of the academy awards on feb. The pair exchanged glances, intense throughout the entire performance, something that is expected of the actors who play opposite as a romantic couple. The song won the award for Best Song.
Cooper had announced the separation of the model Irina Shayk at the beginning of the end of June. According to the “news” from In Touch, he and Her still not wanting to get married because “they will wait for the outcome of the argument on Justice between him and his ex-wife for division of property and custody of the couple’s daughter, Lea, age 2.
However, publications are more reliable, such as newspaper, the Metro are reporting that the separation of the he and Shayk has been “user-friendly”.
In Brazil, the story has divided opinion. A lot of people were digging up more info on the alleged relationship.
Even without checking the credibility of the In Touch, a lot of people have started, the court convicting that of Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper:
Despite the fact that the news has not been confirmed, with Irina Shayk has already support of the brazilian
And, of course, there were the wise, who questioned the credibility of the publication.
