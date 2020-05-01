The 12 artists who recorded cover songs for bands of rock and heavy metal

The recording of a song that shows what a particular artist feels in awe of with whom he recorded the original version of the song. There are all these versions, the most self-evident, such as, for example, the the Offspring song “I Wanna Be Sedated” from the Ramones.

On the other hand, there are those other tributes that are not as obvious to you as well (and these tend to be the over-the-counter). Those who don’t remember when Children Of Bodom’s song “Oops…! I Did It Again” by Britney Spears?

Still, there is another branch, much less common, and plenty of fun in the art of recording a cover song: artists rewriting the rock and roll and heavy metal music. The site Loudwire list of 12 such releases that you can check out below!

Tori Amos – “Raining Blood” (Slayer)

The Cardigans – “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath” (Black Sabbath)

Britney Spears – “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” (Joan Jett & the making her broadway debut)

The Post Malone’s playing Nirvana

Mariah Carey – “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak” (Def Leppard)

Charles Bradley – “Changes” (Black Sabbath)

Avril Lavigne’s “Chop Suey!” System Of A Down)

Johnny Cash – “Hurt” (Nine Inch Nails)

Johnny Cash – “Rusty Cage” (Soundgarden)

Hilary Duff – “My Generation” (The Who)

Dolly Parton – Stairway To Heaven (Led Zeppelin)

Chelsea Wolfe – Black Spell of Destruction (Burzum)

