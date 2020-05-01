The 51-year-old Halle Berry takes new boyfriend

The actress is currently engaged and has decided to publicly reveal who is the owner of his heart.

Since he split with Oliver Martinez, and in 2015, the Halle Berry-you never had been made publicly, no. Right now, he was in the world that you are in love with the music producer Alex da Kid, 35 years ago.

The couple announced the relationship on social networks, posting a photo of the both of them, with the same caption: “My balance.”

It will be recalled that the actress and the 51-year-old, he was married to from 1992 to 1997, David Justice, from 2001 to 2005, Eric Benét, and-between 2013 and 2015, with Olivier Martinez, with whom he had a son, Maceo, is 3 years old.

It is also a mother to Nahla, 9 years old, which is the fruit of that relationship, however, ended with Gabriel Aubry.