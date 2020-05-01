The activist Greta Thunberg donated US$ 100 million to the fight against Covid-19

The Swedish Greta Thunberg, 17-year-old has decided to give away a prize awarded by the Unicef (United Nations children’s fund) US$ 100 million to the fight against the new coronavirus. The announcement of the donation was made on Thursday (30) by the entity on its social network.

“As well as climate change, pandemic coronavirus is a crisis, the rights of the child,” said the young activist, and climate change.

“It will affect all of the children, now and in the long term, but the most vulnerable groups will be affected the most,” he said.

In addition to the action, But asked for the union of all of you to support the work of Unicef.

“I am asking all of you to take a step forward and join me in supporting the vital work of Unicef to save children’s lives, protect their health, and to continue with their education,” he noted.

The statement from the entity and informs it, of the Danish NGO) to fight poverty in the Human Act, it also is going to donate the sum of$ 100, a thousand.