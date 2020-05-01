The cast of Stranger Things, singing, and having fun in the video

Millie Bobby Brown posted a video on his Instagram it shows the young cast of Stranger Things the song “High Hopes”, the Panic! At The Disco. In the words of the song it talks about having positive thoughts, and the hollywood actress wrote to fans, should have it today, with the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The production of the 4th season of the Stranger Things it started a few weeks ago, but had to be interrupted on account of the coronavirus. It has been suggested that new episodes of the series to arrive in 2021, but no date has been confirmed. For example, the first three seasons of the show are available on the Netflix.

The effect of Coronavirus on pop culture

The COVID-19 is a new mutation in the family of coronavirus that is spreading at alarming rates, as of December 2019 at the latest. China was the first country to be a victim of the epidemic, with infections and deaths, are confirmed in all the provinces. Since then, the virus has been confirmed on four different continents, including South America, where Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Films such as 007 – No Time To Die, Fast and the Furious 9, All Year Round 2, Mulan, The New Mutants among others, they have had their debuts delayed because of the pandemic. Between the ages of 13 and 15 march, the United States has reported its worst fundraising in the past 20 years at the box office.