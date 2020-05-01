The course of the Story, Robert Downey Jr. states that have made their own film of the 2008 “show how wrong it is”

The actor, who has previously spoken at the launch of Thunder, Tropical rain, came on to talk about the subject. For him, “the film is about how wrong it is to do their own”

The magic of Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. well-known for his role of Tony Stark’s back in the spotlight — yet again — for a controversial character in the film, Thunder, Tropical, (2008). In the film, Downey interprets it as Kirk Lazarus, an actor in white who carried out the surgery and questionable for the darkening of the skin.

In the area of their own to come to the fore, he said, during a recent interview with Joe Rogan Show, and the jokes in the movie are about how wrong it is to practice it. “I can expose in this paper how self-righteous are these people that think they can do anything,” he said on the tape. “In my defense, the story is about how wrong it is to do their own”.

Downey said that even his mother advised him not to take the role, but, he reflected, and thought that I could live with a black person, at least while he was shooting”.

Blackface was a theatrical practice that is racist to the end of the 19th century, where white actors satirizavam the behavior of black populations in a way stereotyped and prejudicial, by painting their own faces with charcoal.