The daredevil in the Spider-Man 3? Charlie Cox says the rumor

Will it be the Marauder will be in Spider-Man 3? The director, Kevin Smith, claimed that in the hero-city will be able to appear in the aftermath of the Away-from-Home. Charlie Cox, the actor who played the hero in a series in the Netflix/Marvel comics, has commented on the rumor.

In an interview with the ComicBook, Cox said he was not aware of the rumors of a crossover between Daredevil and Spider-Man. “Don’t I have heard about those rumors, but it’s certainly not the one in my Marauder. I’m not involved in it,” said Cox. “If that’s true, it’s not for me. It is with the other actor.”

Charlie Cox talks about the possible role of Daredevil in Spider-Man 3. Image: Reproduction

Read more: The rise of the Carnage, the villain’s classic Spider-Man

That being said, Cox took the opportunity to express his eagerness to reprise the role, and to tell you how grateful he is for having played Matt Murdock for so long a time, “of course, I would love to continue in that role. I would love to be involved in,” said the actor about the third film in the Spider-Man Sony/Marvel.

Most recently, in the third, Spider-Man, Tom Holland, has been postponed to November 5, 2021. For more about the universe expanding from the Sony to the characters of Marvel comics, check out all the details about the Writer: the Time of the Killing.

*Translated by: Victor Aliaga

Subscribe to the channel VOICES of Brazil in the Youtube video and visit our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch!