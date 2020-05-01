The direction of the COP25, But Thunberg, arrives in the area after the crossing of the Atlantic ocean

Lisbon, in this instance, But Thunberg arrived in the port of Lisbon on board of a catamaran on Tuesday, after leaving New York, and the crossing of the Atlantic ocean, they showed the pictures of the Reuters Television on a road trip to attend a conference on the climate in Madrid is asking for urgent action on climate change.

On the boat, and La Vagabonde, and transported to the young lady of sweden, who refuses to fly, so that she could attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25). The schedule of Thunberg, includes meetings with activists, the Portuguese, the weather prior to departure for Madrid, spain.

Towards “Lisbon, portugal”, tweeted a young woman earlier along with a photo of the edge of the boat.

The minister of the Environment of Portugal, in Matos Fernandes, thanked the girl for activism. The president of the country, with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has said that it was a “joy” to have it in Lisbon, although it does not go out to welcome the young girl in person, on the ground that the meeting could be considered as an advantage-political”.

The people who are unable to understand the anger of the younger generation in the face of climate change, ” said the activist, sweden. Many people underestimate the power of a young, angry,” said Thunberg, to a crowd of supporters and reporters. “They are angry and frustrated.”

But Thunberg said that I would stay a few days in lisbon before moving on to Madrid, where the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25 is already in progress. At the summit, in this instance, you want to work in order to ensure that the voices of future generations,” can be heard.

Thunberg did not attend the most recent strike, because of the weather the last few weeks, due to the gale force winds had delayed his arrival in Lisbon, but the young man must join with thousands of activists, on a march in Madrid in the late afternoon on a Friday, during the course of the COP25.

The conference started on Monday with the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, warning that the world had reached a “point of no return”.

The main priorities include establishing a common deadline for all countries to implement their national commitment to the climate and to address the issue of international carbon markets, the only aspect of the Settlement of the place in which the delegates did not agree on the COP24, which took place in the year 2018 in the country.



