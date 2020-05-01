“The Last Vigil” shows the reactions of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke at the end of the “Gold” – 27/05/2019

Please NOTE: THE text below contains spoilers of the ending of “Game of Thrones”. Don’t read if you don’t want to know what’s going on.

“Game of Thrones” ended last week, but the fans have been able to kill a bit of nostalgia for the series, with a screening of “The Last Vigil”, which was aired yesterday on HBO. And in between, a lot of secrets behind-the-scenes of the eighth and final season, the production brought in on the first hand, the reactions of the actors Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke at the scene where Jon Snow kills Her.

The moment in question happens when all stakeholders are brought together for the reading of the screenplay for the upcoming season. The Kit, unlike many colleagues, he had not read the script beforehand, and only found out at the time what was going on at the end of the series.

When you listen to Jon Snow to kill Her in the Throne Room, he is genuinely surprised and moved, coming up with the writing. Already, Emilia, seeing the reaction of the other fellow, he gives a smirk and begins to lower the chair (see video below). The actress also appears with great intensity at the end of the reading.

Kit Harington?s reaction when he learns that Jon Snow kills Her during the table read #GameofThrones #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/ORY84Zjy22 ? Malissa Tormey (@MalissaTormey) Mar 27, 2019

“The Last Vigil” also showed the two actors next to each other during the reading of the script for the first season, in 2010, and that was enough to melt the hearts of fans and on social networks.

Kit and Emilia at their first and the last, the table reads just melt my heart away. pic.twitter.com/2sDa9QUfqU ? Betchay (@deepredgarnett) Mar 27, 2019

Other reactions take place in the Emilia-reading has also gained prominence. She was clearly upset about the death of ser jorah (Iain Glen), the faithful sidekick to Her…

Emilia Clarke, reacting to the death of a Be ser jorah pic.twitter.com/lwzri9tzs3 – Emilia Clarke Fans* (@Emilia_Updates) Mar 27, 2019

… and kept an eye on it to see how the Kit would react to the revelation of Arya’s (Maisie Williams) kill the king, the King of the Night time.

Emilia immediately looking at the Kit when they mentioned She is gonna kill the night king #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/pRiHryn3sL – No (@Nouffax) Mar 27, 2019

In fact, the whole cast cheered to learn that the young Assassin would be the one to give him the cape of the villain. Cute, isn’t it?