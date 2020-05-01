The man of war in Winter, almost had a flashback to the Second World War

But it did not happen!

Captain America 2: The Soldier Invernal it is one of the best and most important films of the Marvel Studios. It was there USING it saw some of its biggest changes, one that reverberated through all those movies, and they changed the status quo of many of the characters.

The movie is filled with scenes of dramatic and dance action is intense, but it could have been even bigger, and with a bow to the emotional, the more of a burden to own Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), that he would have a flashback of a battle during the The Second World War just the opening scene.

In the podcast Reel Blandthe brothers Anthony and Joe Russodirectors of the film, and revealed that the scene that almost happened, but they gave up the idea of writing it just before the production is started:

“Captain America 2: The Soldier Invernal in truth, it began with a battle fought during the Second World War, in one of the scripts. It was a battle of the mass, which was a significant moment for the captain, but it was not used in the story. And we ended up cutting it for two months prior to the start of the record.”

The decision of the directors was proved right. The second film takes place entirely in the present, and more of a battle in the second world war, is something that we have seen in the previous film would not be anything new in the story.

