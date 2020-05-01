The Maximum temperature display for the movie Godzilla on Sunday, August 11,

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
6


Godzilla
The Title Of The Original: Godzilla
Country of Origin: The U.S.
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Gareth Edwards
The cast: Aaron Tylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins, and Juliette Binoche
Class: Science Fiction

The plot: Joe Brody, has created the child alone after the death of his wife. Ford Brody, now an adult, has been a soldier, and the fight to save the population of the world from Godzilla.

Continues after the advertisement

It was not possible to load the ad

Know of any other movies that will be on display throughout the weekend at the Globe STUDIOS, and Record TV.

READ MORE:  After the "War of the Thrones", a horror movie Maisie Williams
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here