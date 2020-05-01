The Maximum temperature display for the movie Godzilla on Sunday, August 11,

Godzilla

The Title Of The Original: Godzilla

Country of Origin: The U.S.

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Gareth Edwards

The cast: Aaron Tylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins, and Juliette Binoche

Class: Science Fiction

The plot: Joe Brody, has created the child alone after the death of his wife. Ford Brody, now an adult, has been a soldier, and the fight to save the population of the world from Godzilla.

Continues after the advertisement It was not possible to load the ad

Know of any other movies that will be on display throughout the weekend at the Globe STUDIOS, and Record TV.