The Maximum temperature display for the movie Godzilla on Sunday, August 11,

Godzilla
The Title Of The Original: Godzilla
Country of Origin: The U.S.
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Gareth Edwards
The cast: Aaron Tylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, Sally Hawkins, and Juliette Binoche
Class: Science Fiction
The plot: Joe Brody, has created the child alone after the death of his wife. Ford Brody, now an adult, has been a soldier, and the fight to save the population of the world from Godzilla.
