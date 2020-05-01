The moments of complicity with your child

Kourtney O leaves no room for doubt that his true calling is to be a mother. In the small Manson, for ten years, Penelope seven, and It has five, which is the fruit of your past relationship with Scott Disickare the first priority of your life, and your company of choice.

The eldest of the sisters O–Effects it always transpired that the maternity ward is to the universe what done, and have even decided to give up his participation in the reality show, the family, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians“to devote themselves entirely to their children.

Through social networks, the love and the complicity of the children does not go unnoticed, with frequent exchanges of loving times together as a family.

Click on the photo gallery and let yourself be charmed by a beautiful relationship Kourtney the parents of three children.

Read more: Your favorite gift that you Kourtney O he was given by his brother