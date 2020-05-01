The New Couple? Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves is dating Who

+



Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves (Photo: Getty Images)

The actors Halle Berry, the 51-year-old, and Keanu Reeves, 53, is dating. The information is from Life & Style magazine. According to a source from the publication, the couple – who is in the cast of the film John Wick 3 – got to meet each other before we even started filming. “As soon as they got to know each other better, they realized that there was something going on and that you are more powerful than a mere friendship”, the source said.

The film is currently being shot in New York city. But it turns out they won’t be seen together anytime soon. “They want to keep their romance out of the spotlight for a while. But it’s only a matter of time before they take over publicly,” said the source, adding that the two have anything to do together. “She likes the fact that he is a very mysterious, introverted and practical. It doesn’t have all the attitude of a Hollywood star, and she thinks this is attractive. And, of course, but do you think it is beautiful!”

THE FILM

In John Wick 3the title character is on the run for a couple of reasons: it is out of a contract to the overall$ 14 million out of their lives, and to break the rule of the master, who was to take on a life within the grounds of the Hotel Continental.

The victim was a member of the highest ranks, and who gave the order to the contract. John was supposed to have been executed, except for the fact that the manager of the hotel, Winston churchill, gave a one hour head start before he was killed.

Your membership has been revoked, and he was banned from all services, and shut off from the rest of the members. John will use the industry’s services in order to stay alive, while trying to get out alive in New York city.

The third film in the franchise to debut on the 17th day of may, 2019. Directed by By Chad Stahelskithat led to the previous two, the film marks the return of Keanu Reeves as the main character.

(by, Charlotte Snow)

Keanu Reeves (Photo: AKM-GSI)

Halle Berry (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

