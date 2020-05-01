The quarantine caused a stir in the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: ‘They have been arguing a lot’

Photo: instagram





Not even the famous escape from the hardships of living during the quarantine, for the sake of a pandemic of a new coronavirus. According to the website of the magazine Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having issues in the home in the past couple of weeks.

“Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot over the years. He really leaves you, Kim, with the nerves on the surface of the skin,” said a source.

While the song would be dedicated to the creation of a new project, a socialite and a business woman I would be feeling all of the duties of the children that are falling on it.

“Kim is upset that Kanye west did not ask her how you can help out with the children,” added the insider.

The two, who were married in 2014 and are parents to North, of a six-year-old to the Saint, in four years, Chicago for two years, and the Ps is only 11 months old. It has been revealed that Kim, in addition to cooking, washing clothes, and taking care of the house, has also been a teacher of young children.