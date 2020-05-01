The references in the clip: “I Love Me” de Demi Lovato

After going through a rough patch, when he was admitted to the hospital after suffering a drug overdose, Demi Lovato is returning to her music career, and released today (6th) the music video for “I Love Me” is a song that talks about acceptance, and passes the stages of his life – the good and the bad.

So far, the singer has not yet announced the release of an album, but the fans have high expectations for it, especially after the opening of this show. Check out below the principal references in the video.