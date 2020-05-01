The Set of the film, Marvel Angelina Jolie, is evacuated after the discovery of the bomb

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, it took them a scare during the filming of The Eternals, the Marvel comics, set on an island in Spain. This is because, according to the Sun newspaper, a bomb was found at the site.

All the actors and all the crew were on the island of Fuerteventura, in the Canary islands.

“It was terrifying. The pump could be out there for decades untouched, but who knows what could have happened,” said a source to the publication.

A new antibomba has been used to verify the location and try to defuse the bomb. Apparently, the hospital does not offer a risk, however, they had to leave in a hurry.

The release of the new feature that is planned for the 5th of November, in the year that is to come. The film, which is one of the main projects of the Disney, the future of the studio, Marvel, has, in the direction of the chinese-Chloé Zhao, who received a good rating from the critics with the Taming of the Target, in the fall of 2017.