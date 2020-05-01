The sweet laughter of the Moon, White

Moon White is a very observant as to her professional steps. The actress of 33 years, followed closely the career of Fábio Porchat not in the mood for a very long time. So much so, that a few years ago, the two of you worked out for a partnership on the video. The opportunity came during the second season of the hit series “the Men?”, in the Moon, lived in the cool, Mary. “The show was a full plate for me to bring. I have always had a great desire to work with a sense of humour and I am very grateful to have had the chance to do that. I am very happy that this partnership with the He finally rolled over,” he says. The series is aired by Comedy Central, she is a former fellow of the school of Alexander, and the role of Porchat. The two end up meeting again for a test that he has witnessed. “Maria, this is a new love interest in the life of the Bill. The ‘secret’ of them, it’s fun and light, but the season ends with a surprise, despista.

On the artistic side of the Moon, it’s in the family. The actress is the daughter of musician Billy Blanco, a Junior, and the granddaughter of a singer of Billy Blanco’s. It is, however, it gained national recognition at the star of the soap opera “Rebelde”, for the Record, where she lived for the heavy Tickets. “It was a founder who has joined the music and the acting. In addition, it has built my fan base that I love so much” framing the Moon, which is passing through the period of the quarantine, at the hand of her boyfriend, Leandro Soares. “I am very quiet and with a good head, although I’ve been falling down on vices such as Instagram, Big Brother Brazil, 20’, and the series. I have taken care of quite in the house, cooked, done the cleaning, washing clothes, and doing in the company of the site in conjunction with my partner, and the partner set. I am also preparing a surprise for the cast, to my fans, I promise.

Name: Lua Maria Blanco.

Date of birth: On march 5, 1987, in St. Paul’s.

The acting is unforgettable: “My fans don’t seem to forget it After I did a ‘Rebel’, so I’ll leave them to speak for me.”

Interpretation is a memorable one: Leonardo DiCaprio in the film “inception” by Christopher Nolan.

Turning point: “When you break the dressing-room, with Lília Cabral”.

The one thing missing from the flat: “While we’re walking, I think it is still lacking in diversity.

What’s left on the tv: “To sensationalize the cheap”.

Who would you like to perform: Tata Werneck.

If you weren’t an actress, what would it be: “A translator, it is my education”.

Favorite actor: Leonardo DiCaprio.

Actress favorite: Julia Roberts

The novel: “Terra Nostra”, the Globe, and in the course of 1999.

The villain’s striking: Carminha, experienced by Adriana Esteves, in “Avenida Brasil”, Globo, 2012).

What novel would you like it to be reprisada: “Secret truths” of the Globe, from the year 2015.

What role would you like to represent: The role of a strong woman”.

The film: The “Titanic” by James Cameron.

The author’s favorite: Leandro Jones.

Favorite director: Director Quentin Tarantino.

A selection “Speak in English”.

One would think “I wouldn’t do”.

Project: “I want to write some songs of my grandfather”.