The video shows the last day of the Chris Evans as the hero in the Marvel comics

Upcoming Deadline more than a year to release it. Even so, it continues by checking all the fans of the Marvel universe.
With that in mind, the directors of the film, Marvel comics published a video of the special in Twitter account. The recording brings out to the last day of the Chris Evans as Captain America in the MCU, the universe of film from the publisher.
Recommended content:
The bore of the Upcoming Deadline in the end it is explained in the Marvel comics
A farewell is an emotional one. Chris Evans has lived hero for nearly a decade. In the premiere, the actor was at the ‘ Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011). The avengers: Ultimatum ended with a flourish on the way. “This is the last day of the Chris Evans as Captain America. Much love and respect to you, sir.” Who amazing journey,” wrote the directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The end of the film Marvel’s best that you of the Upcoming Deadline
It is worth noting that the partnership between the directors and the actors from Captain America: The Soldier Wintry weather, according to the film’s hero, in the course of 2014. Check it out below. After the Upcoming Deadline, Chris Evans has stated that if he retired as a Captain in the America’s. Even so, the hero is left alive in the Marvel universe. At the end of the movie, ‘Captain America’ back to the past, to return to the Gems of the Infinite. The hero of the Marvel comics, he decides to stay there with Peggy, the love of his life. After that, the actual Steve Rogers, already an old man, appears in the present, and handed the shield to him. Spider-man seems to have lived, as it always did. It is the legacy of a hero is the theme of the series, the Hawk and the man of war in Winter. The show comes in August, at the Disney’s+. The directors of the Upcoming Deadline to break down as the silence on the live-action movie in the Street
The avengers: Deadline, is available on Amazon Prime Video.
See also:
See also:
A farewell is an emotional one. Chris Evans has lived hero for nearly a decade.
In the premiere, the actor was at the ‘ Captain America: The First Avenger, 2011). The avengers: Ultimatum ended with a flourish on the way.
“This is the last day of the Chris Evans as Captain America. Much love and respect to you, sir.” Who amazing journey,” wrote the directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.
The end of the film Marvel’s best that you of the Upcoming Deadline
It is worth noting that the partnership between the directors and the actors from Captain America: The Soldier Wintry weather, according to the film’s hero, in the course of 2014. Check it out below. After the Upcoming Deadline, Chris Evans has stated that if he retired as a Captain in the America’s. Even so, the hero is left alive in the Marvel universe. At the end of the movie, ‘Captain America’ back to the past, to return to the Gems of the Infinite. The hero of the Marvel comics, he decides to stay there with Peggy, the love of his life. After that, the actual Steve Rogers, already an old man, appears in the present, and handed the shield to him. Spider-man seems to have lived, as it always did. It is the legacy of a hero is the theme of the series, the Hawk and the man of war in Winter. The show comes in August, at the Disney’s+. The directors of the Upcoming Deadline to break down as the silence on the live-action movie in the Street
The avengers: Deadline, is available on Amazon Prime Video.
It is worth noting that the partnership between the directors and the actors from Captain America: The Soldier Wintry weather, according to the film’s hero, in the course of 2014. Check it out below.
After the Upcoming Deadline, Chris Evans has stated that if he retired as a Captain in the America’s. Even so, the hero is left alive in the Marvel universe.
At the end of the movie, ‘Captain America’ back to the past, to return to the Gems of the Infinite. The hero of the Marvel comics, he decides to stay there with Peggy, the love of his life.
After that, the actual Steve Rogers, already an old man, appears in the present, and handed the shield to him. Spider-man seems to have lived, as it always did.
It is the legacy of a hero is the theme of the series, the Hawk and the man of war in Winter. The show comes in August, at the Disney’s+.
The directors of the Upcoming Deadline to break down as the silence on the live-action movie in the Street
The avengers: Deadline, is available on Amazon Prime Video.
The avengers: Deadline, is available on Amazon Prime Video.