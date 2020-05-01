Three months after Travis, Scott says he still loves Kylie Jenner

In an interview with Travis Scott, he said that I will always love you: Kylie Jenner, with whom she had a daughter,

Reproduction/Instagram Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner, ended in October



The love affair between Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner have ended up there for about three months, but the rapper is still claiming to ex.

In an interview with the magazine XXLHe talked about the Case, and the daughter they have together, Stormi, for at least 1 year. “I love you to her mother [Stormi] and it always will. The most difficult part of a relationship is to try to get into a million of voices, external, interfering,” he said.

Travis, Scott, and Kylie Jenner were out together for over two years now, and have ended up in the beginning of October. The manager confirmed that in order for the relationship to Twitter to deny the rumors that he met up with her ex-boyfriend Tyga after the closing date.

Also in the interview, Travis Scott has turned out to be a father to the owl and told it to her daughter Stormi, is one of the best things in your life. “Being a father is better than I thought it would,” he said. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is my best friend. It makes your life a little bit easier,” he said.

Travis Scott is the attraction of Lollapalooza Brazil. It is presented at the festival in são paulo on the 4th of April.