Timothée Chalamet, Zazie Beetz, and Gal Gadot are the presenters of the Oscar For 2020 Pop Series

The producers of the telecast of the The oscars in 2020, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Stephanie Allain, announced today the list of additional presenters for the event, which takes place on the 9th of February.

All-star, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ramos, Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, Kelly Marie Tran, and Kristen Wiig will be there in their costumes for the gala announcing the winners of the night.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented artists to assist in the celebration of the films this year,” said Howell, Taylor, and Alain. “Each one brings their own energy, and they appeal to our global audience”.

On the 21st of January, the producers have announced that the winners of the different categories of activities in the past year, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King, Rami Malek, will also present at the ceremony this year.