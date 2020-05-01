Tom Hiddleston took a punch to Chris Hemsworth on the shoot of the Upcoming

Even playing enemies on the big screen, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are best friends in real life. For this reason, the performer of the Night, nor cared to take a punch in the face during the filming of the Avengers.
In a chat with host Stephen Colbert, the actor, has revealed a daring experience.
“I was on the horns of Loki, who weighs about 15 pounds. And I don’t get to pretend to take a punch from a lie. So I said to Chris: ‘you can beat me with the truth,” said Hiddleston. According to the actor, the strategy worked, and the scene was great. However, he fell to the ground after a blow from the God of Thunder. Tom Hiddleston is set to return to the skin, While in the tv series, the land is planned to premiere on Disney in 2021. Here’s how Netflix has it impacted the success of the Rescue
