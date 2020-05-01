Tom Hiddleston took a punch to Chris Hemsworth on the shoot of the Upcoming

“I was on the horns of Loki, who weighs about 15 pounds. And I don’t get to pretend to take a punch from a lie. So I said to Chris: ‘you can beat me with the truth,” said Hiddleston.

According to the actor, the strategy worked, and the scene was great. However, he fell to the ground after a blow from the God of Thunder.

Tom Hiddleston is set to return to the skin, While in the tv series, the land is planned to premiere on Disney in 2021.

