Travis Scott, Djonga, if present, on the same day at Lollapalooza; Check out the schedule of shows

LollaBR happens on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of April at the Interlagos Race track in Sao Paulo, brazil.

With less than a month to go, the ninth edition of Lollapalooza Brazil, on the production of the event, announced the dates for the attractions of the festival. The LollaBR 2020 happen on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of April at the Interlagos Race track in Sao Paulo, brazil. It will be more than 10 hours of the festival on the day, with more than 50 hours of activities, around the clock.

This is a new edition of the megafestival has as its headliners, Guns N’ Roses and Lana Del Rey on Friday (03/04), Travis Scott, and Martin Garrix on Saturday (04/04), and The Strokes and Gwen Stefani on Sunday (05/04). More than half of the tourist attractions of the international will be performing for the first time in the country, such as Travis Scott, Rita Ora, Rex, Orange County, Brockhampton, Denzel Curry, Kali Uchis, among other things.

Speaking of hip-hop music, is a day that stands out to the fans, it’s Saturday, 04 April). On the second day of the festival, Travis Scott, it is the main attraction, being the last one to go up on the stage and on the stage at the Budweiser. But prior to that, the many highlights of rap music in national and international context. Djonga, Brockhampton, Video, Denzel Curry, and the TOILET is in the Beat with your guests, Compassion, and Kevin and Chris and what’s more, they will make the delight of fans of hip-hop music all day long.

Check out the schedule of shows of the 3 days of the LollaBR below.