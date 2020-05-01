Tristan Thompson celebrates the birthday of the True-up with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson it really is spending more time with Khloe Kardashian in the middle of a quarantine due to a pandemic of a coronavirus. And this Sunday, the 12th, Tristan I celebrated the two year anniversary of their daughter True To Thompson’sto the side of the Khloé.
“Happy birthday to you my dear to be True. You don’t have any idea of how much your dad loves you. I can’t believe how the time flew by so fast. You’ll always be the little girl’s father. I really love the Tutu! Happy birthday to #GêmeadoPapai”.
In addition to the photos of the little one, the athlete, it would be a video of her daughter blowing out the candles. Filmed by KoKo, and he can be seen holding the hand of the heiress at the time to make a special request next to the cake with the theme of Sesame street.
True, he also received the tribute of your mom on Instagram with a photo is playing around with the balloons, roses. “Happy birthday to you my sweet-treat yourself! You are my most unforgettable memories of the past few years, the magical moments and precious gift, and the promise of a happy future”she wrote.
“You are literally my world! I can’t believe that you have a TWO year old!! You make my life complete, and I can’t wait to be in love with each other and with you!!!!! Up to the end of the world, I love you, my sweet little girl. PS, this new guy is what she’s doing makes me so happy!!!”.
Of course, the famous ” aunt and friend of Khloé also made a note of the special to be True. “She’s growing up so much, and it’s the sweetest in the world!!!”said Kim Kardashian. “God made you extra special”commented on Malika Haqq.
In addition to the cake, Khloé has also prepared a surprise party for her and Tristan, during the isolation of the coronavirus. The celebration was on the theme of the Now a cake inspired by the movie, personally, the character of Poppy, and a lot of presents from their parents and family.
“Miss True, he woke up and saw all of his presents for his birthday. She’s going to freak out. I mean, look at this room of ice-cream. Her aunt Kiki, she won a gift and an Easter basket, and this is a gift of its own Poppy. I mean, she’s going to love it. And you have more and more part of the ministry of JUSTICE, your mom’s, dad’s, friends, and cousinssaid the star.
“She is so loved and spoiled and we couldn’t ask for anything more”, he said to KoKo.