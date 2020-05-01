Tristan Thompson celebrates the birthday of the True-up with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson it really is spending more time with Khloe Kardashian in the middle of a quarantine due to a pandemic of a coronavirus. And this Sunday, the 12th, Tristan I celebrated the two year anniversary of their daughter True To Thompson’sto the side of the Khloé.

“Happy birthday to you my dear to be True. You don’t have any idea of how much your dad loves you. I can’t believe how the time flew by so fast. You’ll always be the little girl’s father. I really love the Tutu! Happy birthday to #GêmeadoPapai”.

In addition to the photos of the little one, the athlete, it would be a video of her daughter blowing out the candles. Filmed by KoKo, and he can be seen holding the hand of the heiress at the time to make a special request next to the cake with the theme of Sesame street.