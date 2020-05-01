What is going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

It all started back in February 2019 at the latest, when Brad appeared on the 50-year anniversary of Jennifer’s, in the Sunset At The Towerin the Los Angeles area. At the time, a source of The E! News he assured that the lovebirds arrived separately and interacted with it throughout the celebration.
And then Brad was asked if he had focused on the relationship with Aniston for a cartoon, and it was quite clear that it is nothing but rumors. Upon hearing the question, he only replied: “My God“while he gave the laugh.
But, even so, Pitt was seen spending Christmas with Jennifer and the rumours are starting to increase again. “There’s no constraint on them and they are friendlyit, ” said a source at the The E! News at that time, ensuring that it is only a friendship. “They want the best and are in very good condition“.
In the end, the couple was reunited at the awards ceremony of the The Golden globe for 2020. In addition to Aniston-have-loved-the speech of an actor (because it was recorded with a camera while he was on the stage, and they also met again at the after-party for the event.
The twothey interacted brieflyduring the party, but also rolled on the Sunset At The Tower), in the Los Angeles area.
“They say hi very quicklyit, ” said a source. “It was fast, but they were very kind and friendly, and seemed happy to be there. They are drawn closer to one another as they were inside the room, they hugged and greeted each other. Jen whispered something to Brad, but this is by no means light-hearted. The two of them looked like they didn’t want to create a great case for being put together in the same place, even though it was a private party. They were trying to keep a low profile. Bell was gone soon after, and was not at the party“.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
That is, in the end, to the dismay of the fans who shippam of the bed, it looks like we’re not rolling in anything romantic between the two of you lovebirds. They are just two of the ex-which were pretty good in the end.
“They kept in touch over the last year and talk to once in a whileit, ” said a source to the The E! News. “If they are, they greet each other and exchange compliments. They want the best for each other. In the past it has been left behind. They don’t talk very often, but when it does, it is as well warm, and welcoming. It is not a big thing for them. There is no problem to be in the same place from time to time“.