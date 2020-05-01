What is going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston?

It all started back in February 2019 at the latest, when Brad appeared on the 50-year anniversary of Jennifer’s, in the Sunset At The Towerin the Los Angeles area. At the time, a source of The E! News he assured that the lovebirds arrived separately and interacted with it throughout the celebration.

And then Brad was asked if he had focused on the relationship with Aniston for a cartoon, and it was quite clear that it is nothing but rumors. Upon hearing the question, he only replied: “My God“while he gave the laugh.

But, even so, Pitt was seen spending Christmas with Jennifer and the rumours are starting to increase again. “There’s no constraint on them and they are friendlyit, ” said a source at the The E! News at that time, ensuring that it is only a friendship. “They want the best and are in very good condition“.