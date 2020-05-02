8 Movies in addition to comic books, you need to watch it

Scarlett Johansson it is without doubt one of the greatest actresses of the 21st century! The actress began her career in the movie theaters back in the mid-90s, and since then, he has been delivering some great performances. As well as taking part in a variety of really impressive movies.

It may very well inherit the title of the “Queen of the Crop, and for the People”. After all, we’re talking about one of the greatest of the heroines of the film for the action, as well as someone who critically acclaimed and has won awards for the top awards in the movie. And the best part is that she seems to be ever expanding in your residence on your own height.

As in this year she has won just The TWO indications for simultaneous, in the same place. One for the main category by The story of a Marriageand the other killed by a Well With The Real World. Although it did not win the award, his nomination is already proof of the power and potential of the Scarlett.

Still, this year, will star his first film, ” the ground on the MCU, and after 10 years, mitando, and stealing the scene in the studio. It is in the mood for the Oscars, and the hype for the The Black Widow the The legacy of comic books he prepared such a list is a must for those who want to take a deeper look at the career of the actress.

Not only is Marvel comics, a live actor, so we’ve broken for you 8 movies with Scarlett Johansson, which you will need to watch it RIGHT NOW! Of course, it is not listarei again, the Story of a Marriage and the Well by reason of the right… The movies are extremely in evidence at the time, and you should have seen them! So, if I to the list!

8. The Man who Wasn’t There (2001)

Starting with the oldest film on our list, which was headed up by the highly-acclaimed Coen Brothers. The film shows a barber who finds his wife is cheating on him with his best friend. With that, he decides to blackmail the man for money to invest in dry cleaning (!), however, everything goes horribly wrong.

In addition to being one of the best and most underrated films of the Coen, is also an opportunity to see a young woman, Scarlett’s on-screen. Is already proving that all of their talent and potential. Recomendadíssimo!

7. In the Evening, this is one of Them (in 2017)

Already established in Marvel comics, Scarlett’s decided to take a break from the complex scenes of the CGI, when he went into the escrachada, and understated comedy In the Evening, this is one of Them!

The classic type of comedy, with a lot of booze, and the dead body of a stripper, but it is formed entirely of a female cast members. Scarlett tells in on the action, the drama, and it’s also in the play! Yes, you can always rely on the race to watch in the faith.

6. Keep In Mind: – The Big Hole (2006)

Scarlett has a film that was really interesting, full-of-directors-of important and well-known. Already mentioned it in the movie of the Magnum, and now we just have to mention one of his films, with the cancelled Woody Allen.

He hates the warden, or not, keep in mind this is a movie that is really worth to be seen by you, to marvetes. The plot brings in a journalist who investigates a murder and begins a relationship with one of the main suspects. Scarlett sends him a lot as well, and oddly enough, she is speaking here of our eternal, Wolverine.: Hugh Jackman!

For a team with the chemistry of this, I can’t esnobar!

5. The Big Trick (2006)

Also, in 2006, and with a title like that, we have The Big Trick! And is also a member of prestigious, at this time in the form of a Christopher Nolan! ALSO, WITH THE SAME NAME!

Here we look at two of the magic’s rivals, in a battle with an obsessive apart from each other. In addition to the Scarlett and Jackman, we also have a very good job of Christian Baleas well as two other well-known names for the MCU: Rebecca Hall (Iron man 3and Andy Serkis (The avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Panther).

4. Don Jon (2013)

One of the film’s most important in the last decade, and certainly In Don Jon.created, written, and directed by the talented Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In the modern novel, which exposes the subject to the addiction of pornography when they came into conflict with the relations is real, it is perhaps even more present than at the time of its release.

Scarlett is the main female protagonist of the long with the other guy that’s famous for the MCU, our Captain Marvel Brie Larsonit!

3. Similarities and Differences (2003)

The real culprit for the kick in the career, Scarlett has been Similarities and Differenceswhere is the american actress starred in along side the living legend Bill Murray. This role earned her a Best Actress award at the revered film festival in Venice!

It should be noted that this is one of the key films for Scarlett, which is headed by a woman, who is an award-winning Sofia Coppola! The film won an academy award for Best Original Screenplay, while Scarlett may have been a snub, and not even been nominated!

On the positive side, and then repeating the feat this year, it was because of that film, that Scarlett was also able to achieve two nominations at the Golden Globe awards. Both this movie and ‘the Girl with the Pearl Earring’.

2. Under the Skin (2013)

Under the Skin this is just an experimental project, more unlike anything Scarlett Johansson has done in his career. It’s an indie movie, and alternativão the able 24, and it shows an alien in human form, whose purpose is to seduce men, consuming them and feeding them.

It’s really weird and very daring! The role of Scarlett, is also a bold and challenging one, with the actress appearing in the nude, and pretty much the entire movie without speaking a single word. It was quite unexpected to see her in a movie like this, which is always a great experience.

Sci-fi, psychedelic, mixed with the drama of self-discovery, and terror. Are you a fan of Scarlett’s, YOU NEED TO SEE THIS MOVIE URGENTLY!

1. Her (2013)

Picking up another movie and performance of the iconic, also in 2013, we have a remarkable, poignant, and important ‘It isdirected by Spike Jonze. No, I’m not talking about the movie where the guy falls in love with the operating system on your computer. But, this may sound absurd, It is a film that is really simple and powerful, and talking about relationships in a way that’s unique and heartfelt.

Personally, this is the film in which Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix would be competing at the academy awards, and won (With all due respect to the The joker)! The way in which the Phoenix’s print of the film, with its melancholy one, and combined them in a way to the transcendental side of the the voice of Scarlett.

Yeah, Scarlett’s acting in the movie all the way through in her voice, as She. And even if you don’t give it to the guys in the movie, all the subtlety and care of the vocal work expresses much more than any of the acting profession. It is very unusual for a film to live-action, and Scarlett’s staring at you, this is a wonderful thing to see.

Coincidentally, the film’s director, Spike Jonze was married to Sofia Coppola, the director of the successes and Failures. The two have been divorced, and therefore, It functions as a la carte, open for Jonze to Sofia, creating a bond that is special between the two films, and the fact that Scarlett’s starring in both of them, it makes it all the more interesting and worthy of discussion.

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ!

The Black Widow it will be the first film from Marvel Studios will be in 2020, as well as the first one of the Phase 4 of the MCU. Read on for the synopsis of the film: “Natasha Romanoff faces the darker parts of her passing, whenever there is a dangerous conspiracy linked to its history. Haunted by a force that’s not going to stop until we take her In to deal with her history as a spy, and the relations are broken up, that she had left behind before he became an Avenger”.

The Black Widow it will be directed by Cate Shortland (Lore), with a script by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok). The cast of your account, of course, with Scarlett johansson as the Black Widow, and David Harbour, as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Guardian, Red, Rachael Weisz as the Iron Lady, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O. T. Fagbenle as for Manson, and a lot of others. The date of the premiere in brazilian cinemas is scheduled for April 30, 2020, in the IMAX 3DIn 3D and also in 2D.

Read EVERYTHING ABOUT the Black Widow!