A fan of Game of Thrones, Camila Cabello tieta Emilia-Clarke – 26/10/2019

A fan of Game of Thrones, Camila Cabello did not hide his excitement to meet two of his idols: “Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa, who played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in the tv series.

The singer posted a photo of it on your Instagram, on bended knee, before Emilia Clarke. “You can bet on it that I got on my knees,” joked in the caption.

The actress posted the same picture in which she is holding a small dagger. “The feeling is mutual. Thank you for making me make you feel like the Khaleesi of the new,” wrote Clark, in reference to the series.

She also posted a photo hugging Clarke and Momoa.