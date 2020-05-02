A poster of Dr. Strange, 2 is a fan-made homage to the Evil Dead, check this out

The films share the same director!

One of the movies most anticipated for the phase 4 of the MCU is Doctor Strange: The Reign of Madness the second adventure in the soil of the sorcerer supreme in the theaters, and it promises to have adventures in other worlds, dimensions and parallel realities.

The film will show, the dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in facing the new and unknown enemies, but he won’t be alone. On your side, you will be Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and that in itself may indicate a connection to the series WandaVision, produced by the Disney and a+.

At the direction of, that is Sam Raimi, that is, in addition to having directed the first trilogy of the Spider-Manalso it is well-known for the other famous work on the film, the cinessérie The Evil Deadalso known as The Death of the Devil or A Night Of Mind-Blowing in Brazil.

And I was in the The Evil Dead who is the artist of the digital Spdrmnkyxxiii you have created your own poster to Doctor Strange: The Reign of the Madnessusing it as the main inspiration for the work of the previous Sam Raimi. Check it out:

Doctor Strange: The Reign of the Madness his debut The 25th of march, in the year 2022.

Check out our list of 10 things we’d like to see in the movie below: